Another COVID-19 patient delivered of baby boy at LUTH

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, said Friday a 33-year-old COVID-19 patient had been delivered of a baby boy at the hospital.

The Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, who disclosed this in a statement, said both mother and son were doing well.

He said: “LUTH delivers a third patient (33-year-old) with COVID-19 of a baby boy.

“A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses helped the woman in the delivery of a baby boy (3kg).

“The baby was delivered via a caesarian section on Thursday, 14th May 2020. The mother and baby are doing well.

“We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

A 37-year-old COVID-19 patient also gave birth at the hospital last week.

A 40-year-old woman had on April 27 successfully delivered a baby girl at LUTH, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients that had delivered babies at the isolation centre to three.

