Another COVID-19 patient delivered of baby boy in Lagos isolation centre

The Lagos State government said on Saturday a 33-year-old pregnant COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby boy at the Gbagada Isolation Centre in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said both the baby and his mother were in stable clinical condition.

He said: “On behalf of #COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Governor of Lagos State, @jidesanwoolu, I am excited to announce the successful delivery of a baby boy, weighing 2.9kg by health workers of @LSMOH at the Gbagada #COVID-19 Care Centre on May 16, 2020.

“The mother of the baby: a 33-year-old; #COVID-19 patient was successfully operated upon by our management team trained in infection prevention and control as well as management of #COVID-19 cases.

“Routine monitoring of mother and baby by paediatricians is ongoing as both baby and mother are in stable clinical conditions.”

The commissioner, however, commended the health workers for their steadfastness at this challenging period.

He said the COVID-19 would be defeated in Lagos.

Abayomi had earlier celebrated the frontline health workers at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, for taking delivery of babies involving some COVID-19 patients through caesarian operation for the third time running.

“We at @LSMOH appreciate frontline health workers at @LUTHofficial and other #COVID-19 Lagos care centres for the amazing work in the heat of the global pandemic.”

