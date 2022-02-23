Another cyclone hits Madagascar as food shortages loom

Flood ravaged Southern African nation Madagascar has been hit again by another storm, Cyclone Emnati, which crashed into the country’s southeastern coast, ripping off roofs from houses and raising fears of more flooding and food shortages.

The Madagascan National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (NORDM) said in a statement the Cyclone which struck in the early hours of Wednesday, has further inflicted serious damage to a country still recovering from the destruction inflicted by another tropical storm a few weeks ago.

READ ALSO: 19 die in Madagascar boat mishap

The statement read: “Emnati made a landfall around midnight local time in the district of Manakara Atsimo in the southeast, with average sustained winds of 135 kph (84 mph) and gusts as strong as 190 kph (118 mph).

“There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from Cyclone Emnati as authorities waited for the worst to pass, but local officials and witnesses reported extensive damage to houses and other buildings in at least one southeastern city.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now