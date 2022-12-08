Another earthquake hits Indonesia’s West Java, second in two weeks

Another powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake, has struck Indonesia’s West Java province on Thursday, the second time in two weeks, the country’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

According to the agency, the earthquake, with an epicentre 22 km (13.67 miles) from the city of Sukabumi, had no potential to trigger a tsunami and struck at a depth of 104 km, prompting residents in areas near the epicentre to flee their homes in panic.

An official of Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), Abdul Muhari who spoke to journalists shortly after the quake, said tremors were also felt in the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas.

Muhari also said there were no reports of damage so far but the agency was still assessing the situation.

In late November, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Cianjur, also in West Java, killing more than 300 people and causing damage to thousands of homes.

