Another Edo commissioner quits Obaseki’s govt

The Edo State Commissioner for Minerals, Oil, and Gas, Joseph Ikpea, on Wednesday, resigned from the state executive council.

Ikpea is the third cabinet member to quit Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration in the last three months.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, and his Environment and Sustainability counterpart, Omoua Oni-Okpaku, had also resigned from the government.

In a letter dated September 9, 2020, and addressed to the governor, the commissioner said his resignation from the cabinet took immediate effect.

The letter read: “Politics is all about interest, trust, and respect for one another, but I have never seen any of this till date, and I am also not sure of it even if I remain there till tomorrow.

“Moreover, the party that is known today as APC was brought to Esan South East by me and over 90 percent of my supporters are APC members till date.

“So, it is difficult for me to leave the house that I built. Considering also that this administration didn’t recognise my leadership role.”

