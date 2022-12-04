Another INEC facility attacked in Imo

Another attack has been confirmed on the facility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oru Local Government Area of in Imo State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

This was barely few hours after an INEC facility in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state was set ablaze by suspected arsonists.

Similar attacks had been launched on INEC offices in Osun, Ogun, Anambra and Ebonyi states leading to the destruction of equipment meant for the conduct of 2023 election

The commission had since assured Nigerians of its commitment to reprint PVCs destroyed in the attacks to allow registered voters participate in the election.

Okoye in his latest statement said the conference room at the facility as well as furniture at INEC office in Imo was affected.

He confirmed that attention of the security operatives in the state had been drawn to the latest incident for investigation, adding that critical equipment at the facility were not affected.

The statement read: “Overall, this is the 7th attack on our facilities in five states of the federation in the last four months.

“Once again, the commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.”

