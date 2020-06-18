Latest Life's Blog

June 18, 2020
Another Instagram celebrity, Cubana Chief Priest, in police net
By Ripples Nigeria

Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has been detained by the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Lagos.

The Chief Executive of the Cubana Group was reportedly detained for flagrant abuse of police escorts, flamboyant lifestyle and illegal use of weapon.

His arrest comes a month after another Instagram celebrity and Chairman of Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, was detained for misusing police escort for domestic works.

E-money was however, released after six hours of interrogation and his escorts were withdrawn.
We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders.
