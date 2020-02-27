Another man jumps into Lagos lagoon in failed suicide attempt

About two weeks after a 22-year-old Daibo Toju Davies plunged into the Lagos lagoon, a yet to be identified young man jumped into the water in the early hours of Thursday.

In a failed suicide bid, the man reportedly jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge around midnight.

But, fortunately, he landed on floating logs of wood beneath the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the victim had been taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The driver of a Volkswagen Jetta car, who reported the case to the police, said he carried the man from Igando, in Ikotun- Igando Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and he insisted the diver pass through the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said: “On getting to the bridge, he asked me whether this was Third Mainland Bridge and I answered yes.

“He told me that he was pressed and that I should wait for him to ease himself. I was curious. At this time, he was forcing me to wait.

“I stylishly drove him to the point where the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were standing inward Lagos.

“I practically told him I was no longer interested in the trip before I approached the police officers leaving him inside the car.”

According to an eyewitness, as soon as the cab driver approached the policemen who were stationed nearby, the man got down from the car and jumped into the Lagoon. But he landed on floating logs of wood.

“Before he jumped, one of the police officers who saw him approached the railings of the bridge persuaded him not to jump but he did not yield to pleas and jumped into the lagoon,” the eyewitness said.

The incident was reported at the Adekunle Police Station, Yaba, after the victim was rushed to the hospital.

