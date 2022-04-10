Another mass grave discovered in Ukrainian town of Bucha

Another mass grave had been discovered in Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, officials said on Sunday.

This discovery was the second in the town of 35,000 people in the last few days following its brief occupation by Russian troops.

Representatives of the Ukrainian government, including prosecutors investigating war crimes, arrived at the site near the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints on Saturday after residents raised attention to the mass grave.

“Bodies were pulled from a ditch and lined up in rows, and then numbered, while body bags were unzipped so that the dead could be examined and an initial identification could be made,” a city spokesman said.

“A few hours into the process, several dozen local residents arrived. They walked slowly through the gates of the church.

“As they made their way toward the mass grave, many seemed to look away from what was in front of them. Then the weeping began, as people took in the bodies of loved ones.”

Bucha, a town of 23 miles North-West of Kyiv, had been occupied for several weeks by Russian soldiers who allegedly massacred civilians as they were pulling out last week, but Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, claimed that the bodies were “staged” in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the town.

