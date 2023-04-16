Another mass shooting at Louisville, Kentucky claims two lives, six injured

The Louisville Metro Police Department has confirmed the killing of two people and six injured in another mass shooting in Kentucky on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the city’s police department stated that officers were dispatched to Chickasaw Park at around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting, and when the officers arrived, they discovered two people dead at the scene and four other victims injured with gunshot wounds,

“The four victims were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. One of the four victims was in critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a late press conference that after a preliminary investigation, officers found that there were hundreds of people in the park, but there were no witnesses to the shooting and no known suspects at the time.

This Saturday night shooting is coming only just five days after a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in the same city, about six miles away.

In the previous mass shooting, five people were killed and eight injured others by a former employee of the bank, Connor James Sturgeon, who was later killed by responding officers during the incident.

“It wasn’t just Monday’s shooting. There were several other shootings in between. We lost more lives in between Monday’s mass shooting and tonight’s,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

“Please, put your weapons down. There are so many ways to resolve disputes, to talk to one another. Gun violence is not the solution to anything. Please put your weapons down,” Greenberg said in a broadcast.

