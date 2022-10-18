Entertainment
Another reality tv star, Emmanuel Umoh in ghastly auto accident days after Rico Swavey’s demise
Nigerian reality star, Emmanuel Umoh has revealed on his Snapchat account that he was involved in a ghasty motor accident.
Umoh’s latest accident scare is coming several days after another former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey whose real name is Patrick Fakoya was involved in a nefarious motor accident that eventually led to his demise on Thursday, October 13.
On Tuesday morning, Umoh who participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition took to his social media handle to share photos of the damaged car whilst thanking God for sparing his life on Monday night.
Read also:Tacha Akide, ex-BBNaija housemate, cautions against ‘respect card’ ahead of 2023 general elections
He revealed that the near-death experience rendered him emotional as he could not control his tears and appreciation for God.
He further went on to disclose that this wasn’t the first accident he had been involved in; he had crashed his first car in 2019, days after his birthday.
See photos below;
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...