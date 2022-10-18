Another reality tv star, Emmanuel Umoh in ghastly auto accident days after Rico Swavey’s demise

Nigerian reality star, Emmanuel Umoh has revealed on his Snapchat account that he was involved in a ghasty motor accident.

Umoh’s latest accident scare is coming several days after another former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey whose real name is Patrick Fakoya was involved in a nefarious motor accident that eventually led to his demise on Thursday, October 13.

On Tuesday morning, Umoh who participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition took to his social media handle to share photos of the damaged car whilst thanking God for sparing his life on Monday night.

He revealed that the near-death experience rendered him emotional as he could not control his tears and appreciation for God.

He further went on to disclose that this wasn’t the first accident he had been involved in; he had crashed his first car in 2019, days after his birthday.

See photos below;

