Another shootout heartbreak for Egypt as Senegal qualify for World Cup

The Terenga Lions of Senegal have zoomed into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December.

The African champions defeated their playoff opponents, the Pharaohs of Egypt, following a penalty shootout in Dakar on Tuesday evening.

Senegal had lost 1-0 to the Pharaohs in Cairo in the first leg last Friday, but won the second leg 1-0 at full time in Dakar, forcing the game into penalties.

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty kick as the hosts sealed a 3-1 shootout victory to progress to Qatar at the expense of Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

Read Also: Ghana beat Nigeria to Qatar World Cup ticket after 1-1 draw in Abuja

Salah was one of four players to miss the first four penalties of the shootout.

Senegal had in February defeated Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon also following a penalty shootout.

The Teranga Lions join Ghana, who beat Nigeria earlier on Tuesday, to represent Africa at the mundial.

Three other teams will seal their place later tonight to complete the set of five representatives from the continent.

