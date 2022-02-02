Another Southern Kaduna attack claims five lives, several houses burnt

Five residents of Atisa community in Kurmin Masara, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, have been killed, while several houses were razed after suspected Fulani militia attacked the village on Tuesday night.

The fresh attack came barely 24 hours after gunmen invaded the Atyap Chiefdom in the same council on Monday, killing 11 people while also setting buildings on fire.

A security operative in the state who confided in Ripples Nigeria on the condition of anonymity, said the heavily armed militia stormed the village at about 10:30pm when the people had already retired to bed and laid siege to the community for over two hours.

“The heavily gunmen who were suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, invaded Atisa community on Tuesday night at around 10:30pm and were there for about two hours.

“But because most of the residents had earlier deserted their homes in Kurmin Masara, the attackers decided to attack Atisa, a nearby settlement of the same Kurmin Masara axis,” he said.

The Chairman of Zangon Kataf local government area, Francis Sani, who confirmed the incident, said the state government has sent a team of security operatives to the affected community to restore peace.

Read also: Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community, kill villagers

He added that the government would not relent until peace was restored and the perpetrators fished out.

The state police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Jalige, who also confirmed the attack, said the situation has been brought under control, promising that the “bandits who perpetrated the crime will be apprehended and brought to justice in no time”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now