Another strike looms as doctors give Nigerian govt 14-day ultimatum to honour agreement

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to honour the agreement signed by both parties on the welfare of its members.

In a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the association threatened to embark on another strike if the government fails to meet its demands at the end of the ultimatum.

The communique was signed by the NARD President, Dare Ishaya, General Secretary, Suleiman Abiodun, and the Publicity Secretary, Alfa Yusuf, respectively.

The doctors are demanding the immediate payment of the new Hazard Allowance and arrears as well as the payment of the newly reviewed Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), among others.

The NMA suspended its last strike in October last year and gave the federal government a six weeks ultimatum to meet its demand.

The communique read: “The NEC observed with dismay, the unnecessary delay in the implementation and payment of the new Hazard Allowance for over seven (7) months since its approval on 22nd December 2021 in a circular with reference No. SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406.

“The NEC observed that the skipping arrears covering 2014, 2015 and 2016 have remained unpaid despite several negotiations with the Federal Government over the matter.

“The NEC demands the immediate implementation and payment of the new Hazard Allowance and arrears as contained in the circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) dated 22nd December 2021 with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 within two (2) weeks.

“The NEC also demands immediate payment of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage to our members who have been deprived of this benefit since it was implemented several years ago.”

