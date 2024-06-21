Another strike looms in universities, as NASU, SSANU give FG two-week ultimatum to pay withheld salaries

The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have given the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to pay the four months’ salaries withheld from their members.

Failure to meet this demand, the unions threaten to shut down universities and inter-university centres, citing neglect and insincerity by the government.

In a letter to the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, the unions expressed their frustration and disappointment, stating that they could no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the universities.

The letter, signed by NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, read: “The Honourable Minister would recall that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU embarked on a one-week warning strike between March 18th, 2024 and March 24th 2024, to protest the denial of the arrears of four (4) months salaries withheld between May and August 24th, 2022.

“Following a series of letters and the assurances of the payment, we write to remind the Honourable Minister of our various letters, engagements, and assurances towards the payment of the four (4) months withheld salaries of SSANU and NASU.

“We wish to express our regrets and dismay that up to date, the withheld salaries have not been paid to our members.

“We view it as an act of insincerity and neglect on the part of government to the yearnings and aspirations of our members.”

The unions accused the government of negating the spirit of collective bargaining, creating distrust and agitation among their members. They demanded immediate payment of the withheld salaries, stating:

“We demand the immediate payment of the four months withheld salaries to our members not later than two weeks from the date of this correspondence. Failing which, we will be left with no option but to shut down the universities and inter-university centres.”

The unions had earlier embarked on a one-week warning strike in March 2024 to protest the non-payment of the withheld salaries. With this ultimatum, the unions are putting pressure on the government to meet their demands and avoid a potentially disruptive strike action.

