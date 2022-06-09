Another tragedy in Ondo as gunmen kill six

Three days after a terror attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, which claimed about 40 lives, gunmen, on Wednesday, shot dead at least six persons in the Sabo area of Ondo town.

It was gathered that the gunmen were on motorcycles when they carried out the attack.

Another source said the gunmen also robbed some residents of the area before they left the scene.

Read also: Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home set ablaze Dangote Cement truck in Enugu

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo state Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, but stated that it was a robbery case.

She assured that men of the command were already on the trail of the perpetrators.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now