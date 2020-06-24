Another woman hacked to death in Ibadan

A 42-year-old woman, Mrs Olusayo Fagbemi, was macheted to death in front of her house in Sasa, Ojo’o area in Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday.

Mrs Fagbemi was reportedly murdered while washing clothes in her residence.

Read also: Man commits suicide in Ibadan

Akinyele local government has been in the news in the last one month. Three women, Bakakat Bello, Azeezat Shomuyowa and Grace Oshiagwu were recently killed in the same area after they were allegedly raped, while a five-year-old Mujeeb Tirimisiyu was also murdered on Monday.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr Fadeyi said that “the woman was hit with something on the head and Ojo police division is on the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions