 Another Zamfara PDP lawmaker defects to APC | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

Another Zamfara PDP lawmaker defects to APC

Published

1 hour ago

on

Another member of the House of Representatives representing Zamfara State, Kabiru Amadu, on Wednesday, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the chamber.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, read the letter of defection from Amadu at the plenary.

Amadu is the last of the six members from Zamfara who had earlier declared their defection at the state level along with the governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

Ripples Nigeria had reported the defection of Matawalle from the PDP to the APC along with members of the federal and state legislatures.

At the state level, all the 24 members of the state House of Assembly, the three senators representing the state and six out of the seven members of the Federal House of Rep joined the governor to the ruling party.

However, the Deputy Governor of the state, Aliyu Gusau; and a member of the House representing Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency, Kabiru Mafara, have remained in the PDP.

More details later…

Opinions

