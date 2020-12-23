Antarctica records first ever COVID-19 cases

The Antarctica, which was once the only continent not to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak in March 2020, has recorded its first cases.

According to the UK Guardian, 36 new infections were recorded as at Monday, December 21, among people stationed at the General Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme Base, a Chilean Army research base on the Island.

The infected persons include 26 members of the Chilean army and 10 maintenance workers.

In a statement confirming the cases, the Chilean Army said:

“Thanks to the timely preventive action. It was possible to relieve said personnel, who, after being subjected to a medical control and the administration of a PCR test turned out to be positive for Covid-19.”

The report added that three crew members on a ship providing support to the base have also tested positive since returning from their mission to Antarctica.

The 36 individuals who tested positive have since been evacuated to the city of Punta Arenas in Chile, where they are reported to be under isolation and in good condition.

Trying to keep the virus at bay in Antarctica has come at a cost as all major research projects in the Antarctic have been halted. And as a result, research by scientists around the world has been interrupted.

While the continent has no permanent residents, it 1,000 researchers and other visitors have been staying on the Island over the last winter

And with the world’s strongest winds and coldest temperatures on the Island, the continent which is roughly the size of the United States and Mexico, is already dangerous for workers at its 40 year-round.

