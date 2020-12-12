Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev showdown: All you need to know

Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev in a long-awaited fight this weekend, and Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana has curated all there is to know about the showdown.

The fight, which was due in June but was was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, is now upon us.

What’s at stake?

Bulgarian Pulev will be challenging for Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO world titles.

Joshua has held all three heavyweight titles, including IBO, since December last year when he won against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton had also held the titles previously between 2016 and June 2019, when he lost them after a stunning defeat to Ruiz Jr in the United States.

A win against Pulev could pave the way for an all-Briton bout between Joshua and Tyson Fury, who currently holds the fourth world heavyweight title.

Where and when?

The showdown will take place at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday, December 12 at 11:00p.m GMT.

Stats

Joshua, 31, has won 23 of his 24 professional fights, while Pulev, 39, has a record of 28 victories and one loss.

According to reports on Friday ahead of the weekend showpiece, Pulev weighed in at 239.7lbs while Joshua scaled 240.8lbs – 4lbs heavier than when he faced Andy Ruiz Jr last December.

What the fighters are saying

“I told him I respect him so much but I’m a better boxer and tomorrow I’ll show him,” said Pulev after the weigh-in on Friday.

“I think he didn’t like that. But times change, no-one can stay the same. He is world champion now, the last day for him. I don’t hate him, I tell him I respect him.

“But I have so much energy, I’m so powerful and I’m hungry.”

On Joshua’s part, he said: “Many years I’ve been in boxing and seen a lot fighters talk a lot of rubbish, then they get smacked up.

“I know what he’s like, I have studied him. He thinks he’s a warrior. I said ‘don’t let the guys you’ve fought gas you up, you’re in with a real one now’.

“When people come in the ring with me they are confident and then after a few rounds their soul gets destroyed. When I see that I can take them out.”

Prize Money

There are no official purses for the fight, but Joshua is expected to earn around £10 million, according to The Telegraph; while Pulev should be in the neighborhood of £3 million.

