Anthony relishes ‘incredible moment’ after completing Man Utd move

Brazil winger, Anthony has completed his move from Dutch club Ajax to Premier League side Manchester United.

Anthony becomes the fourth most expensive player in the Premier League after moving for an initial fee of 95m euros in a deal that ncludes a potential 5m euros of add-ons.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to join one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” said Antony.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”

Antony scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax. He joined the Dutch champions from Sao Paulo in 2020 and played under Ten Hag.

The attacker becomes United’s fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of his former Ajax team-mate and defender Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

