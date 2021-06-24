Anti-virus creator, John McAfee, found dead in prison cell

John McAfee, the anti-virus software entrepreneur, has been found dead in a Barcelona prison cell.

The software developer was found dead hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite him to the US to answer for charges related to tax evasion.

According to local media, following his discovery, prison medics at the Catalan Justice Department tried, however unsuccessful, to resuscitate the tech mogul.

Speaking on the development, authorities noted that there were indications that the software engineer committed suicide.

McAfee lived a controversial life, and in the tech world was reputed for developing the first commercial anti-virus software.

Last year, McAfee was arrested in Spain over tax evasion charges.

He was accused of failing to file tax returns for four years, despite earning millions from consulting work, speaking engagements, crypto-currencies and selling the rights to his life story.



