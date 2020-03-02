Anxiety as Supreme Court hears prayers for review of Imo, Zamfara gov elections

There are palpable fears as the Supreme Court will Monday (today) hear the application for the review of the apex court ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor.

The court in its ruling on January 14, 2020 sacked Ihedioha as the Imo State governor, and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of the state.

However, not satisfied with the ruling, Ihedioha and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on February 5, 2020 returned to the apex court and prayed it to review its earlier ruling.

Also, the Supreme Court will this Monday review its ruling on May 24, 2019, which annulled the victories recorded by the APC in the governorship and other elective positions in Zamfara State during the 2019 general elections.

As the court hears these appeals, there are palpable fears, especially in the camp of the PDP in Imo and APC in Zamfara as to the outcome of the review.

This is because the apex court recently expressed vexation against two senior lawyers, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), and Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), for filling applications for the review of its ruling that sacked an APC gov-elect, David Lyon as the winner of the November 16, governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The two senior lawyers were fined by the apex court N30 million each for daring to call for the review of the ruling on Bayelsa governorship poll.

