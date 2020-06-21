Anxiety, heavy traffic as three tankers up in flames at Kara bridge

There was anxiety and a heavy buildup of traffic at the Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Sunday, as a tanker went up in flames.

As at the time of this report, the inferno had affected three tankers on the major expressway that leads in and out of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Footage of the incident earlier shared online by eyewitnesses, revealed a brightly burning tanker as its content fuelled the spread of the inferno.

Speaking on the genesis of the incident, the driver of the burning tanker explained that his vehicle was parked along the bridge in compliance to curfew regulations, ordering the ceasure of movement at the time of the incident.

He said, it however exploded when another tanker with failed brakes rammed into his packed vehicle.

After confirming the incident, Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, FRSC Public Education Officer, Lagos State Command, informed journalists that FRSC operatives had been “mobilized promptly to the scene for rescue operations.”

Olabisi added that, the command has “equally invited Fire Service operatives to extinguish the inferno.”

However, while the heavy buildup of traffic around the site of the incident was being managed by the FIRS, Olabisi advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

He said: “Alternative routes recommended for those moving out of Lagos this morning can use the Victoria Island by Ajah to Ijebu Ode to continue their journey.”

He added, that “The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to the Sagamu Interchange is another alternative that motorists can use at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the FRSC Sector Commander, Lagos State Command, Olusegun Ogungbemide, in a note to road users, especially carriers of inflamable petroleum products, underscored the need to comply with road use regulations.

According to Olusegun, drivers should review safety and operation standards prescribed by the 1957 United Nations Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangereous Goods by Road, which, according to him, Nigeria became a Contracting Party after acceding to the regulations.

