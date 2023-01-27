Politics
Anxiety in Osun, as Tribunal to rule on Oyetola Vs Adeleke today
The attention of all political stakeholders in Osun state are fixed on the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal in the state, which is set to rule today, on the July 16, 2022 governorship election.
Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was announced the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, after recording 403,371 votes to defeat former Governor Isiaka Oyetola who polled 375,027 votes.
However, the former governor challenged the results in his petition before the tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume.
READ ALSO:Adeleke urges Oyetola to accept defeat in Osun election
Oyetola argued that there were over-voting in over 700 polling units, while he also raised questions on the authenticity of the certificate of return issued to the winner.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Osun State chapter of the APC directed its members to embark on seven days prayer and fasting for a favourable result.
Ripples Nigeria will bring updates from the Tribunal after today’s ruling.
By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká
