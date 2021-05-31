 ‘Any attempt to change Buhari’s govt before election treasonable,’ Keyamo warns Sowore, others | Ripples Nigeria
‘Any attempt to change Buhari’s govt before election treasonable,’ Keyamo warns Sowore, others

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Monday warned against any attempt to effect changes in the country through coup or other unconstitutional means.

Keyamo was reacting to the worsening insecurity in the country and moves by some unnamed persons including the Convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, to force President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation from office.

He wrote: “After long years of turbulent, military governments, Nigerians have agreed to adopt democracy as the best and ONLY form of government.

“Any attempt to CHANGE a government other than the ballot box or other constitutional means is TREASONABLE no matter how it is packaged in some sentimental jargon.”

The Presidency had a few weeks ago alerted Nigerians on plot by some past leaders working with foreigners to forcefully sack President Buhari from office.

However, the Presidency did not provide the names of the ex-leaders and their cohorts.

By: Mayowa Oladeji

