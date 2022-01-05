Any election under 1999 Constitution will ruin Nigeria completely —Afe Babalola

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Afe Babalola, has warned against conducting future elections under the current 1999 Constitution.

Babalola made this call on Tuesday during a ceremony to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the establishment of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, noting that Nigeria would stop existing if such a situation happened.

Consequently, he advocated the need for the National Assembly to pass a resolution adopting the 1960 Constitution before the next general elections.

Babalola said, “We must avoid recycling the old failed leaders in the governance of this country. Any mistake of electing a new set of leaders under the present constitution will ruin Nigeria completely.

“The simple way out is for the National Assembly to pass a resolution adopting the 1960/1963 Constitution with necessary amendments such as having in place six regions and a one-house parliament.”

He also criticized the National Assembly over the proliferation of universities across the country, usurping the powers of the National Universities Commission as prescribed by law on the establishment of the institutions.

He, therefore, charged the NUC and the Ministry of Education to redress the issue “in the interest of quality education in the country.

“Every attempt must be made by all stakeholders to put a lid on the establishment of political universities that hardly survive those who put them in place after they are out of power, otherwise there will be a crash in the quality of private universities,” he added.

