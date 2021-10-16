Any parallel APC congress in Lagos a tea party – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday said any other All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in the state apart from the one held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena was a tea party.

The governor stated this in a chat with journalists after the election of the party’s new executives in Lagos.

He was reacting to the reports of parallel congresses by some aggrieved groups within the party.

He said: “I am not aware of any other congress. Maybe because of your work, you are able to see those who are engaging in a tea party.”

Sanwo-Olu also described the new leadership of the party in Lagos as tested and trusted to move the party to an enviable level.

The governor added: “I am convinced and certain that the leadership is appropriate. They are square pegs in square holes, and the man that will be leading them is trusted and tested at the national assembly level, the state executive level, and as a community leader.

“He has done several things for his people and is now being called to come and lead the state executives in a higher level. He has been in politics for over 25 years and I know that he will do a great job.”

Sanwo-Olu, who described the process as very fair, simple, and non-controversial, commended the former executive committee led by Alhaji Tunde Balogun for leaving big shoes behind.

He expressed satisfaction with the representation of women in the new state executive committee, adding that the team would take the party to an enviable height at the national level.

The governor extolled the National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, for his commitment to a smooth and peaceful congress in the state.

In the exercise, Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi emerged as the new APC chairman in the state with Mr. Olanrewaju Maiyegun as the deputy chairman.

Other members of the new executive committee are – Sunmi Odesanya (Secretary), Biodun Aigbe (Treasurer), Doyin Banjo ( Financial Secretary), Adewale Ayodele ( Organising Secretary), Oluseye Oladejo (Publicity Secretary).

The rest are – Kehinde Adeniyi (Welfare Secretary), Doyin Pikudan ( Auditor), Jumoke Okoya-Thomas ( Woman Leader), and Dr. Muritala Seriki (Youth Leader).

