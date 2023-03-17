‘Anybody that wants to disrupt the election should be ready to die’, police warns ahead of election

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-East, John Amadi, on Thursday in Umuahia, Abia State, issued a stern warning to trouble makers, individuals or groups with the intentions of disrupting the March 18 elections in the region that they will have the security forces to contend with.

Amadi, while addressing officers of the State Command at the Police Officers’ Mess in the Abia capital, said the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali has given the police the go ahead to deal ruthlessly with anyone who disrupts the governorship and state assembly elections slated for 28 states across Nigeria on Saturday.

“Anybody that wants to disrupt the system should be ready to die, and anybody that wants to die should come out and disrupt the system,” the DIG said.

“If you love your life, keep away, cast your vote, go home and wait for the result,” Amadi added.

He also urged the Abia electorate to disregard any threat to stop the elections, reassuring them that the polls would be held as scheduled.

READ ALSO:Police recovers 23 illegal firearms in Bauchi

“On behalf of the Inspector General of Police and the management team, I assure you that there would not be any infractions. I can assure you that we are ready.

“We belong to Nigerians, and this is the time to make everybody know that our primary responsibility is to protect lives and property. We have assured Nigerians and the South-East that nobody should entertain any fears.

“Anybody that wants to snatch ballot boxes or disrupt the elections will be promptly dealt with. We have deployed our men to dominate all the areas that we think that trouble would erupt from.

“So we are sounding a note of warning to criminals and non-state agents that we would not tolerate anything that would not allow the people to cast their vote and choose who they want to represent them,” Amadi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now