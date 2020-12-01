Anyim accuses Gov Umahi of assassination plot over refusal to decamp

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim has alleged that Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has hatched a plot to kill him for refusing an offer to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Anyim who made the claim in a statement on Monday revealed that he has thus petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged plot to take his life.

In the statement, Ayim, (a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)) recalled how Umahi was in his house on November 20 to advise him to defect from the PDP to the APC, adding that he had declined.

Ayim also noted in the statement that no amount of blackmail or intimidation by Umahi and his cohorts will compel him or any of the PDP leaders in Ebonyi State to follow the governor.

He said; “I would not have bothered to respond to this gibberish by a sinking man but for the compelling need to put the records straight and forewarn the public about the sinister plans of a man who personifies everything ignoble, shameless and despicable.

“Umahi is pitiably delusional. He is a prisoner of his greed and inordinate ambition. Here is a drowning man looking for who to drag down with him.

“Umahi has made his worst mistake after his latest misadventure by taking on me and other noble and respectable sons of Ebonyi State who have served and continued to serve our dear state with resolute commitment, dedication and integrity.

“The case at hand is his defection to APC on the 19th of November, 2020. The discerning public knows that he has been on the plan for a long time and when he decided to consummate it, he suddenly concocted an accusation against PDP, that PDP was not willing to zone Presidency to the Southeast.

“When he spews these allegations, he would not even mind whether they make sense or not. He did not have the mental capacity to reason that no party in less than two years into a new term would bring the next election unto the front burner.

“It is clear that Gov. Umahi may have been told that he needs to kill a high-profile person in order to achieve his mad ambition. Ebonyians should be wise and those he is preparing to use for the killings should know that after using them he will also plan to kill them to cover his track. Examples abound,” Anyim stated in part.

