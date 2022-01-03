Anyim visits Gov Ikpeazu, begs for support over 2023 Presidency ambition

Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has taken his quest to become Nigeria’s president in 2023 to the doorsteps of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, when he paid him a courtesy visit in continuation of his consultations towards his ambition.

Anyim, who visited Ikpeazu on Sunday in his country home in Umuobiakwa in Obingwa local government area of the state, pleaded with the Abia governor and the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for their support over his ambition to be the next president of Nigeria of the South-East extraction.

Anyim said he was in Umuobiakwa to “formally inform the governor and the party leadership in the state of his plans to contest for the Presidency of the country in the 2023 elections.”

Anyim said the South-East was the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next President on the basis of equity and justice and he was putting himself forward for the position and needed the support of leaders in the region.

“I have decided to make myself available for the contest after a careful analysis of my antecedents, experience, passion and wide contacts across the country,” Anyim said.

Read also: 2023: Why South-East deserves shot at Nigeria’s presidency – Gov Ikpeazu

Calling for support from Ikpeazu and the state PDP, the former Senate President assured that he would be a candidate and a President that the people will be proud of.

In his response, Ikpeazu described Anyim “as a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the Presidency of Nigeria.”

The governor also assured Anyim of his support as the next Nigerian President of South-East extraction, noting that what matters now is “just for the Igbos to be given a chance to produce the next president.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now