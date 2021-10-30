Anyim vows to contest 2023 Presidency irrespective of PDP zoning formula

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has vowed to contest for the presidency in 2023, irrespective of the zoning formula of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Anyim made this disclosure on Saturday during a media briefing in Abuja, while noting that the party’s national convention would signal the commencement of its political activities.

“Posters of my presidential bid and agitations by groups for me to contest flooded the social media in 2020 and I disassociated myself from such calls.

“I felt that it was too early for such a declaration, to enable the present administration to concentrate on governance.

“Such calls resurfaced in the early part of 2021 and I chose to be quiet over the issue.

“We currently have less than 18 months to the next elections, and I feel the time is ripe to indicate my interest,” Anyim said.

He said that the zoning committee instituted by the party was only saddled with zoning party positions and not other positions.

“Zoning of such positions was deferred but nothing stops anyone from South-East Zone from contesting the presidency even if it is not zoned to it.

“The most important thing is that the party’s national convention is a sort of rebirth for a group of people who have recovered from a setback.

“The party members are focused and determined,” he added.

