Anyone who criticizes pastors attracts curses from God –Pastor Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, says anyone who criticizes pastors this year will attract curses from God.

Pastor Chris warned people who are fond of making disparaging comments on clerics to desist henceforth or the wrath of God would fall on them.

In his new year message to Nigerians on Friday, Pastor Chris warned people who take delight in “waging war” against pastors and church of God, that they will surely get cursed by God, describing the church as a revered institution which cannot be defeated.

“I usually tell those in my ministry, don’t criticise God’s people, especially the ministers of God.

“Leave them alone for the Bible says ‘whatever they do, they do them unto the Lord.’

“You’re not the one to accuse another man’s servant. Don’t join anybody to criticise other ministers. I tell my family members the same thing.

“Leave them alone because there are curses against those who do so.

If you do, you find out sickness won’t leave your home; there would always be one terrible thing about your family. So, don’t join those who do that, they are ignorant.

“Don’t let any man push you against the church of Christ; it doesn’t matter what your political position is. Refuse to accept anyone telling you to destroy the church.

“Whatever you want to do, do it, but don’t touch the church of God. I warn you, leave the churches of God alone. The church of God cannot be defeated.”

