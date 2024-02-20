Anyone who holds ‘hardship’ protest in South-East will smell pepper’, IPOB warns Ndigbo

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned Nigerians of Igbo extraction not to join Nigerians from other regions of the country to protest against the current economic hardship.

The group said people on the zone had gone through a worst crisis during the war. And that anyone who organizes or takes part in such a protest in the region will “smell pepper”.

The pro-Biafra agitators which gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday, said that the current hardship in the country is as a result of the injustices against the Igbos during and after the war.

In the statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned that anyone embarking on such a protest in ‘Biafraland’ would regret taking the action.

“If we catch anyone organizing hunger protests in our land, they will have ESN operatives and IPOB volunteers to contend with, and the person will “smell pepper”, the group said.

The IPOB continued: “The current hardship in Nigeria shouldn’t be our concern. We were abused, intimidated, beaten, and killed and denied voting rights during the election of this present government”.

“Ndigbo were told to wait that it is their turn to rule, the story changed during election. The aftermath of the elections was the demolition of Ndigbo’s properties and investments in the West and Northern parts of the country.

“Has anyone or group organized a protest against the demolition of Ndigbo’s properties in the West and North? Anyone who organizes any protest against economic hardship in our land will put us in danger.

“Ndigbo should leave the current economic hardship for Nigerians to deal with because this hardship is what God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has in stock for Nigeria for the crimes they have committed against us between 1967 to 1970 and up to date.

“We understand that Igbos are equally affected by the economic hardship arising from the reckless and thoughtless economic policies of Emilokan, but God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is still seeing us through.

“We are worried about the sufferings of other tribes but there is nothing we can do. Nevertheless, we must apply wisdom.

“Igbos have gone through the worst economic crisis and emerged victoriously during the war against us.

“By the grace of Eze Chukwu Okike Abiama, we shall also triumph over the current Emilokan’s imposed economic hardship.

“When eating in the same pot with an enemy, you must use a very long spoon. That long spoon is what Ndigbo requires at a time like this.

“Anyone or group that wants to organize a protest for Nigeria hardship should kindly go to the Northern or Western Nigeria and stage such protest there.

“Our region is battling with insecurity, kidnappings, and killings. We have much in our hands to do. We will not allow anyone or any group to use the arrangement of protests to import more agents of destabilization into our territory.

“ESN is ready to take on anyone who will want to organise hunger protests in our land. Therefore, the IPOB intelligence unit must be on high alert to identify those planning to destabilize our land with senseless Nigeria hunger protests.

“But Igbos will come out of this one too unscathed. We will see how serious Nigerians are and how well they are handling the protest.

“If we catch anyone organizing hunger protests in our land, they will have ESN operatives and IPOB volunteers to contend with, and the person will “smell pepper.”

“Allow Nigerians to carry their cross because if we do, Chukwu Okike Abiama will be annoyed with us. Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Okwuchukwu Kanu, prophetically mentioned this before now.

“Igbod should stay calm, resolute and unbreakable because the situation will be over soon in our favor.”

