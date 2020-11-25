Anyone who touches Abaribe will incur our wrath —MASSOB warns

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) against any attempt at arresting Senator Eyinnanya Abaribe for standing surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

MASSOB, which reacted to a remark credited to the AYCF, calling for the arrest and detention of Abaribe following a court order remanding Senator Ali Ndume over his inability to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Abdulrasheed Maina, said an attempt to arrest Abaribe will incur the wrath of the entire South-East.

A statement released by MASSOB’s leader, Uche Madu, on Wednesday, November 25, faulted the statement by AYCF, lamenting that the Arewa Youths has always been a tool willing “tool of destruction in the hands of their leaders.”

The statement reads in part:

“Maina was charged over allegations of corruption and looting of public funds when he was the Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team.

“He was also accused of laundering money meant for aged pensioners. He can, therefore, never be compared with Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB.

“Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s surety for Nnamdi Kanu was a unanimous decision of Ndigbo; it was not a personal venture.

“The treasonable and felonious court case against Nnamdi Kanu is closed because the Nigerian government knows it has no evidence against him. Therefore, any attempt to arrest Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe will be resisted by Ndigbo.

“MASSOB will never allow Arewa people to play the hypocritical game of pulling down the best leaders of Ndigbo in the name of politics.”

