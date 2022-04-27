Anything outside South East presidency in 2023 is a deceit —Okorocha

Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the 9th Senate and a presidential aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rochas Okorocha, has emphasized that Nigeria’s next president must be from the South East region of the country.

He added that for the sake of equity and fairness, the presidential ticket of his party must be zoned to the region that has not produced a president since the inception of democracy in the country.

Okorocha, who said this in an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, hammered that the region had the best candidates that can deliver the country.

“Nigeria is in dire need of someone with a track record of successes, a person that can fix the country. To carry everybody along, a president of South-East extraction is what the country needs. There is nothing else to say. Because this is important for equity and justice.

“Since our democracy started in full force, the country hasn’t had a president from the South East. Nobody from the region who has sat in the Presidential Villa as the leader of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I, as person, I’ll support. If I am an Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo man, I’ll support it. It is all about equity. Every Nigeria understands this.

“The narrative has changed. All elite across all regions are talking about it. It’s no longer a new thing. They are saying that this time around, let pick the best candidate, a visionary leader, from the South East as see if things will change in the country”, he noted.

