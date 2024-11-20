Apapa customs command records N2tr revenue

The Apapa Port Command of Nigeria Customs Service has generated N2.01 trillion in revenue this year.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, who disclosed this while addressing officers and men on a parade on Wednesday said the command aims to achieve its N2.2 trillion for this year by the end of this month.

Olomu said the command is drawing inspiration from the Comptroller- General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who announced the total collection of N5.07 trillion by the service on Tuesday.

According to him, Apapa Port Command plays a critical role in the overall performance of the service nationwide hence, the command has contributed 40% (forty percent) of the N5.07tr total target of the service that has been met so far, underscoring the high expectations placed on it.

He urged officers to align with the outstanding examples set by CGC Adeniyi in revenue collection, trade facilitation, uncompromising enforcement and sustained stakeholder engagement in the service and national interest.

He also charged the officers to keep the trajectory of good revenue and enforcement records sustained and ensure that seizures made from smugglers should be backed with suspects for prosecution. He added that arresting smugglers with their wares would have a greater impact on the fight against smuggling.

Comptroller Olomu further shared that the command is planning an award night for deserving officers and stakeholders who have contributed to it’s success in 2024. He also gave plaques of awards to some units and individuals for excellent discharge of their functions.

The Compliance Unit was honoured for the recovery of over N2b in the last three months. Efforts of the Revenue Recovery Unit that also prevented the loss of N3b within the last three months were also recognised

By: Babajide Okeowo

