Apapa port traffic will be over soon, Sanwo-Olu assures

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised Nigerians that the lingering congestion at the Apapa port will soon be over.

Sanwo-Olu made the vow on Tuesday during a speech at the Africa Business Convention 2022, which was hosted by BusinessDay and monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to him, Lagos is Africa’s fifth biggest economy, with a GDP greater than Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire combined and the potential must be fully realised.

“Nigerians can be sure that as soon as the multi-purpose, Deep Sea Port at Lekki is completed this year, the challenges will be over.”

“The location of the deep sea port and our plan is to ensure the traffic from the port is headed out of Lagos and we avoid Apapa traffic. All this is part of the masterplan to end Lagos traffic challenge.

Sanwo-Olu also in his presentation cited various infrastructural expenditures made by his government, particularly in the health-care sector.

He noted that the COVID-19 presented a huge opportunity for the state to revamp his healthcare sector and has engendered the massive construction of renovation and contruction of health facilities.

The Governor also noted that his administration was creating the right environment for private sector investment to thrive while promising that Apapa traffic problems will be a thing of the past soon.

