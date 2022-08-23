Politics
APC a big mistake, undeserving of repetition in 2023 —Datti Baba-Ahmed
Labour Party (LP) Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Tuesday, lamented the complete lack of will on the part of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to address numerous challenges confronting the country.
Baba-Ahmed, who featured in a Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily, said the ruling government had completely failed to deliver on its campaign promises.
APC has been under severe criticism for allowing insecurity and other issues to fester with many Nigerians accusing the government of gross corruption in tackling the scourge.
Speaking to all these issues in the interview, the former House of Representatives member identified expansion of recruitment in the security sector as a viable way to mitigate the crisis of insecurity.
He also stressed the need for adequate monitoring of security votes targeted to ensure the security of lives and property in the country.
Labour Party officially unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as Peter Obi's running mate
He said: “We will expand the recruitment process with an expansion of the police needed. 2015 was a mistake that should never be allowed to repeat itself again. There is absolutely no will on the part of the federal government to tackle the insecurity bedeviling the country considering its failure to deliver on its campaign promises.
“Furthermore, security votes to state governors should be monitored and these decisions are really difficult to make but this gives no right for anyone to pocket monies earmarked for security. This is why we need people who want to genuinely change the lives of the people
“The states’ legislatures and various committees must ensure that the security votes are duly accounted for because the system must not succumb to corruption”, Datti stated.
