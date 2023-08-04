‘APC, a party that reward criminality’, Aisha Yesufu slams election of Ganduje as nat’l chairman

Activist and co-convener of the #Bring Back Our Girls group, Aisha Yesufu, has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for electing former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

Ganduje who still has a pending case hanging due to allegations of bribery after he was caught on video allegedly collecting and stuffing wads of dollar notes into his pocket, was elected the party’s National Chairman by the National Working Committee (NEC) of the APC on Thursday in Abuja.

But Yesufu, in a tweet on Friday, slammed the party over the choice of Ganduje as its chairman, saying that the immediate past Kano governor who should rather be in prison, is being rewarded for alleged criminality.

She noted that the ruling party has shown that it encourages, nurtures and rewards criminality instead of punishing offenders.

“A man that should be facing a incarceration is heading the helm of affairs of APC,” the activist wrote.

“In what more ways does APC show it is a party that encourages, nurtures and reward criminality?” she added.

