APC accuses Adeleke of sponsoring protests after Osun tribunal’s ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Sunday accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of sponsoring protests against the decision of the state election petition tribunal.

A three-member panel led by Justice Justice Terste Kume on Friday nullified Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022 election in the state.

The panel also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and issued the same to former governor Gboyega Oyetola as duly elected winner of the election.

Some PDP members on Saturday barricaded major roads in Osogbo and Ilesa to protest the ruling of the tribunal.

In a statement released in Osogbo by its acting chairman in the state, Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, APC expressed concern that the PDP opted to criticize the judiciary because the tribunal’s decision did not go in its favour.

The statement read: “I must expressly state here that it is still within the purview of your fundamental human right to approach the Court of Appeal for redress instead of sponsoring violent protests in some towns across the state.

“Based on Friday’s tribunal judgement, it is absolutely illegal for Adeleke to be talking about any mandate as the authentic election results of the July 16, 2022 governorship election has expressly shown that the PDP candidate has no mandate to flaunt to talk less of claiming any.

“It should be known that the incidence of over-voting, the basis upon which Adeleke was purportedly declared the winner by the INEC as established by the tribunal, is nothing but an unfair play which if left unturned is capable of setting a very bad precedent for our democracy.”

