APC accuses Anambra govt of corruption, charges EFCC to probe state’s finances

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the Anambra State finances in a bid to uncover monumental corruption in the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, made the call in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Dan Okeke, in Awka.

The party accused the Anambra government of fraudulent use of its monthly security vote totaling several billions of Naira.

The statement read: “Anambra as a state has not recorded significant growth and development since the inception of Governor Willy Obiano’s leadership. To maintain existing developmental structures in the state remains unattainable.”

The party challenged the government to give account of all funds meant for development of the state in its control.

APC challenged the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to face the business of governance and stop name-calling

The statement added: “Development has neither been visible nor felt by the people of Anambra.

“We urge APGA to focus on its campaign and leave APC alone.

“Harassing the State House of Assembly members who left APGA for APC is a distraction for the party; proferring solutions to APGA’s internal problems should be paramount to its leadership.”

