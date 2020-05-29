APC accuses Bauchi Executive of starving Assembly of funds

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday accused the Bauchi State Executive of starving the State House Assembly of funds thereby hindering its operations.

The party spokesman in the state, Alhaji Sabo Mohammed, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Bauchi, said the House had been financially strangulated by the executive.

He said: “Why is the House financially strangulated against effective legislative functions and its leadership always under threat?

“The honourable House deserves every support to function effectively for the good for the state.”

Mohammed also appealed to the lawmakers to block the ongoing attempt by the state government to privatize some public property in the state, adding that the property were put in place by successive governments and patriotically sustained.

“The PDP led administration is making efforts to hijack the property and we will not agree to that,” the APC spokesman added.

He also urged the lawmakers not to support the administration’s plan to secure $200 million foreign loans.

“Although, already APC has instructed its lawyers to reach the courts to stop both corruption infested privatisation and loan issue,” he concluded.

Responding, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Alhaj Hamza Akuyam said the accusations were baseless and unfounded.

He said that 21 out of the 31 members of the House were from the APC.

Akuyam said: “How can the executive manipulate things under this circumstance, it is not possible.”

