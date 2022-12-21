APC accuses Gov Adeleke of using N941.8m to buy Christmas rice for PDP members in Osun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of spending public funds to buy rice for members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, had in a statement on Wednesday said Adeleke had set up a committee for the distribution of rice across all the 332 wards in the state.

Olawale, who said the state government had directed that the exercise must cover all sectors of the state, insisted that the government determined to improve the welfare of the people of the state.

However, in a statement issued by its Director of Media in the state, Kola Olabisi, on Wednesday, APC accused Adeleke of swindling the people of the state by spending N941.8million to buy rice for PDP members in the state.

The party slammed the government for using funds meant for capital projects in the state for the purchase of Christmas rice.

The statement read: “It is obvious that the Osun State people have boarded a metaphorical one-chance vehicle with Governor Adeleke in the driver’s seat of governance in the state.

“When did the confused Governor Adeleke defreeze the government accounts in the state as it was contained in one of his obnoxious Executive Orders that he reeled out on the day of his inauguration?

“It’s a pity that as usual, Adeleke has missed it again as he succeeded in exposing himself as a total stranger to governance.

“What right has the governor to use the local government SURE-P fund meant for the provision of capital projects at the grassroots to buy Christmas rice for the members of his party?”

