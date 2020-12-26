APC accuses Gov Udom of sharing COVID-19 palliatives to PDP members as Christmas gifts

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State has been accused of sharing COVID-19 palliatives as Christmas gifts to members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The accusation was leveled against Governor Udom on Friday by the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which alleged that the items being shared are the COVID-19 food items donated in July by a coalition of private sector players led by Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The APC in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Nkereuwem Enyongekere described Governor Udom as selfish, mean and wicked to have hoarded the items since July, deny Akwa Ibom people of its use during the lockdown, and now turn around to share it to their party members only.

The statement reads thus in full, ”Another end-of-year folly from the administration is its decision to share, as Christmas gifts, the truck loads of COVID-19 food items sent to the state since July by the nation’s private sector coalition led by Dangote Group and other donors.

READ ALSO: $1.5M BRIBE: Gov Emmanuel gives Barr Ekpenyong 7 days to prove allegation

”The sight of these food items being shared in the country home of the governor’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen, to PDP members as Christmas gifts is galling. How selfish, mean and wicked could these people be to have hoarded these items since July, deny Akwa Ibom people of its use during the lockdown, and now turn around to share it to their party members only?

“We also recall that the federal government had sent a truckload of rice to the state earlier in the year. The governor had claimed in a radio interview then that the rice didn’t appear good for consumption, and that he was going to send it for laboratory tests. Is the test result out? We are sure that the rice has been surreptitiously distributed to PDP members in the state,” it concluded.

