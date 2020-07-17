APC accuses Obaseki of emptying Edo treasury

The Edo State Government under Governor Godwin Obaseki has been accused of emptying the state’s treasury by sponsoring nefarious political activities, fake protests and campaigns of calumny.

The EDO State Media Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the accusation in a statement by its Chairman, Prince John Mayaki on Thursday in Benin, the state capital.

According to the campaign council, the state government was chasing shadows, while neglecting important governance issues, especially the management of flood and protection of lives and property.

It further queried the readiness of Obaseki’s administration to heed the warning of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), by putting in place proactive measures to avert disaster and destruction of belongings in flood-risk areas of the state.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) listed Edo as one of the highly probable flood-risk states in the country.

The campaign council said: “The warnings by NEMA, based on the predictions of NIMET and NIHSA, that Edo is among the highly probable flood-risk states in the coming months, should send alarm bells ringing on Osadebey Avenue (Government House, Benin), as a matter of priority for the government.

“Etsako East, Esan Southeast, Ikpoba-Okha, Oredo, Etsako Central, Esan Northeast and Ovia Northeast local governments were identified as flood-risk areas in the predictions of NIMET and NIHSA.

“Already, in these areas and beyond, the sprinkles of rain we have seen in the past few weeks have caused great devastation, in some cases leading to the avoidable loss of lives.”

