APC, ADC merger in best interest of citizens — Ribadu

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, said on Sunday the merger of All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) was for the best interest Adamawa people.

Ribadu, a chieftain of APC, stated this when he visited ADC secretariat in Yola, the state capital.

The two parties had on Saturday agreed to form a fresh merger ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State.

The ex-EFCC chief urged the ADC stakeholders to forget whatever happened in the past and forge ahead with the plan in the best interests of the citizens.

He said: “APC is your origin, you are entitled to take what belong to you, we are here for justice and fairness not for abuse of rights.

“Today we are here to urge you to be patient and forge ahead for the development of the state through our own party.”

The ADC Chairman in Adamawa State, Mr. Mijinyawa Kugama, said the members agreed to join the APC because they want justice and fairness.

“We are coming back with our alliance with APC. But you should keep in mind that we want justice and fairness for the development of the party and state in general.

“And we are urging you not to repeat the previous mistakes,” he said.

