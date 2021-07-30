APC adopts consensus method for Osun congress

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famodun, said on Friday party stakeholders have adopted consensus method for the ward congress in the state.

The ruling party will conduct its ward congresses in the 36 states of the federation on Saturday.

Famodun, who addressed APC members at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Osogbo, said the party leaders in all the 332 wards in Osun have promised to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He said: “As recommended by the National Secretariat we have adopted consensus in Osun for the purpose of the smooth running of the party. “Things have been properly done and our homework has been done properly. Our fathers and leaders have scrutinised the 332 wards that we have in Osun. We have concluded the exercise that will lead us to a very good congress tomorrow (Saturday).”

