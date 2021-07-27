Politics
APC adopts consensus option for congresses in Borno
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Borno State have unanimously adopted consensus option in the election of party officials at all levels in the state.
The decision taken during the party’s critical stakeholders’ meeting held on Tuesday in Maiduguri.
The state Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, moved a motion for the adoption of consensus for the ward congresses and this was seconded by one Abdu Musa.
The motion, thereafter, was put to voice-vote where all the stakeholders including members of National and State Assemblies as well as local council chairmen unanimously adopted the motion.
In his address, Governor Babagana Zulum urged members of the party to observe and adhere strictly to the APC rules and regulations to guide the conduct of the congresses.
Zulum decried how non compliance with the party’s rules and regulations in some states resulted in litigations that affected its chances in the previous general elections.
He urged members to shun acts capable of threatening the unity of the party in the state.
In his remarks, a former governor of the state, Maina Ma’aji, who was also at the meeting, described consensus as the best method that would further unite and make the party strong in the state.
He said the stakeholders were satisfied and convinced that there was no desire by the governor or the APC national leadership to impose their interest or candidate on the party in the state.
Other APC stakeholders in Borno State that attended the meeting were former governor Kashim Shettima and the Chairman of Senate Committee on the Army, Ali Ndume, among others.
