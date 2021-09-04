APC adopts consensus option for local govt congress in Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State on adopted consensus executives during Saturday’s local government congress in the state.

This led to a peaceful congress in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who addressed the new executives after the elections, said the consensus option was in line with the party’s constitution.

He also congratulated Governor Atiku Bagudu and APC leadership in the state over the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Malami said: “We also thank the APC Local Government Congress Committee led by Mr. Osita Okechukwu from Enugu State that came to the state during the ward congress and now at the local government congress.

“Kebbi State is a blessed state with an array of professionals in all fields including politics.

“Governor Bagudu, in view of his dexterity, has led the APC at national and state levels to fruition.

“Here in the state, he has capable aides who have been assisting him in ensuring the success of the party in all matters.

“He has laid the foundation for peace, development, and good leadership in the state.”

READ ALSO: APC to hold LG Congresses despite court order, sanction members who sued party

The minister also urged the elected executives to ensure that the peaceful process witnessed at the wards and local government level was maintained during the forthcoming state congress.

In his remarks, Okechukwu commended people of the state for supporting the party and its government.

“We also thank Governor Bagudu and the minister of justice for their untiring efforts at ensuring the unity and progress of the party.

“This is because without good leaders, the unity we are witnessing in the state will not be here.

“We commend them highly because Kebbi was adjudged as the most peaceful state during the July 31 ward congress held across the country,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions